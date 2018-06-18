“The club have made great acquisitions but my worry is that they might be instability and clash of personalities if they do not release some of the players.

"I would advise that they release more guys so that they’ll be stability‚’’ said Makhanya.

“You also cannot use all these players‚ keeping them while they will not be used will kill their careers.

"The team was very strong last season and to keep that form in the new season‚ you must manage the players very well.”

Dukuduku is optimistic the new signings will add value to the club‚ feeling that the Sea Robbers will challenge for every trophy on offer next term.

Makhanya also feels the newcomers will help the club in their CAF Champions League pursuit.

“These new players are pure quality. I cannot wait to see them playing for the club.

"They add depth and value to the team. Next season‚ I think Pirates will be one of the teams to beat. They will challenge for each and every trophy.’

"I know their ultimate goal is to do well in the Champions League and with these players‚ I believe they will achieve that goal‚’’ noted the 36-year-old retired winger.