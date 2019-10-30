Give Rulani Mokwena more time‚ says Owen da Gama to Pirates management

Former Orlando Pirates coach Owen da Gama has urged his erstwhile employers to give incumbent Rulani Mokwena more time “to get things right.”

Pirates beat Da Gama's side Highlands Park 1-0 in a league match at Makhulong Stadium on Wednesday night and while the result was disappointing for the home team‚ he still had time to offer a glowing reference to Mokwena.

“I think Rulani is a brilliant coach‚” said Da Gama.

The 32-year-old Mokwena‚ who went into the match under extreme pressure from the fans following a string of poor results‚ was given the job on a caretaker basis following the abrupt resignation of Serbian coach Milutin Sredojević in August.

“Sometimes when a coach takes over and he becomes the head coach‚ he has to be given time to implement his style of playing.

"He has to be given time.”

Da Gama has first-hand experience of the kind of pressure that accompanies the Pirates coaching job after commanding the Bucs dugout between September 2007 and June 2008.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic and Free State Stars coach said Mokwena deserves the same opportunities that were afforded to Ernst Middendorp at Kaizer Chiefs.