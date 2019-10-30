Pirates score vital points ahead of Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates arrested their slump and suspended the nagging suspicions of being potential relegation candidates by bagging three valuable points in their narrow 1-0 win against Highlands Park last night.

Pirates, who were on the 10th spot on the Absa Premiership table going into their ninth league match of the season, moved to the top-eight bracket.

There had been growing concern from Pirates fans regarding what seems to be their uninspiring campaign thus far in the new campaign.

But the win against the fourth-placed Highlands could have given them some hope of revival. The all-important goal was scored by Tshefagatso Mabasa in the 80th minute after he he was set up by Linda Mntambo.

The win will go a long way to inspire the Buccaneers as they take on traditional foes Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout in Durban on Saturday.