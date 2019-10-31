Pirates coach Mokwena says the poor performances by match officials is a cry for help

Orlando Pirates stand-in coach Rulani Mokwena has described the poor performances by match officials in recent weeks as a loud cry for help.

Pirates were grateful beneficiaries of another poor day at the office by the match officials after a dubious goal that Mokwena himself admitted was offside was enough to beat Highlands Park 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match in Tembisa on Wednesday night.

Mokwena was initially reluctant to talk about the match officials but later said their performances were a cry for help.

“I prefer not to talk about the refs but I think what’s happening in the country is sad‚ it’s very sad‚” he said.

“I had the opportunity to watch the highlights of the Highlands Park match... before I was asked to comment on the offside goal‚ I hadn’t seen the clip but of course it was an offside‚” he said.

“They (match officials) make mistakes and everybody makes mistakes‚ but I think what is happening is a clear signal for assistance.

"They are crying out for help but I don’t know what type of help.

"It could be technological or it could be to add more resources‚ I don’t know but what is happening is that they are crying out for help.