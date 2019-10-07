Bafana Bafana team doctor Thulani Ngwenya has provided an injury update and confirmed that star forward Percy Tau will still be reporting to camp, despite injury concerns.

Tau was forced off four minutes before the halftime break during Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over KAA Genk in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

Tau’s injury triggered concerns that he may miss Bafana’s Nelson Mandela Challenge international friendly match against Mali at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Bafana’s visit at the Nelson Mandela Children Hospital on Monday‚ Ngwenya said Tau’s injury would be examined upon his arrival in the camp.

“From his team [Brugge]‚ they didn’t flag up anything. He’ still coming to camp. We are going to assess him and then we’ll make a final call‚’’ said Ngwenya.

“He’ll be arriving later today [Monday] if all goes well‚ but latest will be tomorrow morning.’’