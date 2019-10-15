Tau cherishes life at the top

From his fans bombarding Club Brugge's Twitter account, to him delivering an outstanding performance at the Santiago Bernabeu, Percy Tau is truly living the dream.

The past three months have been a whirlwind of excitement for the 25-year-old from Emalahleni since arriving at the Belgian Pro League side.

He has staked his claim among the world's most elite footballers playing in the Uefa Champions League.

"It was a great moment and I will cherish it forever. It's an incredible feeling playing in the Champions League against the best players in the world," said Tau of his recent appearance in Brugge's 2-2 draw against Real.

"I used to dream about the day I'd be playing in the Champions League and now I have achieved it," he said.

His legion of supporters have caused his club's following on Twitter to spike by thousands. Without fail, every time the club tweets, Tau's fans pester Brugge's media team to post Tau instead.

"It's good humour and good fun," he laughed. "No, it does not embarrass me. I appreciate the love and support.

"I'm grateful and it's good to know that people are behind me. It's great that people see the hard work that I put in."