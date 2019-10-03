Tau is among the very best - Ntseki

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says watching Percy Tau mesmerise Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu was a proud moment for South Africans.

Tau produced a sparkling display for heavy underdogs Club Brugge as the Belgium side drew 2-2 with the Spanish giants to win a precious away point in the tense Champions League group match.

Tau, who was not overawed by the occasion, held his own and was a constant irritation for Madrid central defensive pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane , capping his shift with an assist for their first goal.

"Seeing Percy playing in the Uefa Champions League... was a proud moment for the country," said Ntseki. "He has always wanted to play in the Champions League and that tells you a lot about his mentality and how he sees himself in the football space.

"They had a very good run in the preliminaries to qualify for group stages and that gave the team, and him, confidence to say, 'whoever we come across in the group stages we will be able to perform'."

Ntseki said he was impressed with Tau's tactical discipline as he had synergy with fellow attackers Krepin Diatta and two-goal hero Emmanuel Dennis.

"Their coach had a very good plan where Percy was played as a forward in their 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 system depending on the situation of the game," he said. "I think he conducted himself very well," Ntseki said.

"We all know that if you give him space behind the offensive line he is dangerous with calculated runs and timing.

"When you look at the first goal, it was a typical Percy run behind the defence. Ramos tried to play offside but the timing and quality of the pass was good. He is not selfish.

"I was very impressed seeing him conduct himself the way he did. "