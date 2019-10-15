Ntseki now eyes Afcon qualifiers

An opening win in the bag, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has now set his sights on the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

The national team, who have been drawn in Afcon's Group C alongside Ghana, Sudan, and São Tomé and Príncipe, beat Mali 2-1 in the Nelson Mandela Challenge at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Dean Furman and Themba Zwane enabled Ntseki to start his journey as Bafana Bafana head coach on a good note.

Their next match will be an Afcon qualifier away against the Black Stars of Ghana on November 14.

"We are not just playing a team in our group to qualify. We have raised the bar to say we want to win the group," the coach said at a media conference after the match against Mali.

"Winning the group means every game we play is important because we cannot drop points. If you drop points you will be worried more about not winning the group.

"If we win the group that will also help us in terms of CAF and Fifa rankings."