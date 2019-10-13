Bafana Bafana give new coach Molefi Ntseki perfect start to his tenure with Mali win

Bafana Bafana gave new coach Molefi Ntseki the perfect start to his tenure by beating Mali 2-1 in the Nelson Mandela Challenge at NMB Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Bay soccer fans braved the chilly weather in support of their national team they had last seen live in action in 2011 against Ivory Coast.

And they were well rewarded.

A Dean Furman penalty and a well-taken goal from Themba Zwane enabled Ntseki's charges to beat their West African opponents in the tough encounter.

Mali's lone striker Sekou Koita ensured a tense final passage of play when he skipped past SA's defence to pull one back for the visitors in the 75th minute.

Bafana were happy to emerge victorious against‚ albeit in a friendly‚ as their first meeting with Mali resulted in a 2-0 quarterfinal loss at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations.

They would suffer another defeat to the West Africans at the same Afcon stage in 2013‚ with Mali claiming a penalty victory following a 1-1 draw.