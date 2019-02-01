Benni throws a shade at Chiefs keeper Virgil Vries

Talk about rubbing salt in the wound!

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy looked to have taken a slight swipe at embattled Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Virgil Vries when he praised his shot-stopper Peter Leeuwenburgh for his heroics against Amakhosi.

McCarthy recorded his maiden win over Chiefs on Wednesday. It was Edmilson Dove's solitary striker that sealed the deal for the Capetonians. The Mozambican capitalised on Vries's horrendous error. Leeuwenburgh produced a number of top-drawer saves in the first half.

"They [Chiefs] really let us off the hook. At half time they could have been easily 3-0 up, but yeah, that's what happens when you got one of the best goalkeepers in the league," said McCarthy.

"You bring goalkeepers that can keep you in games such as this. Thanks to our goalkeeper he kept us in it."

McCarthy was unimpressed by Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe's failure to check on his striker Siphelele Mthembu after his tackle that forced the City top-scorer out inside the first 10 minutes of the game.