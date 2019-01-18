Cape Town City striker Siphelele Mthembu is enjoying the best scoring season of his career but coach Benni McCarthy says there is more to come and wants to bring out the best in the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates forward.

Mthembu netted his seventh goal of the campaign in the 5-0 hammering of Free State Stars on Wednesday‚ which was also his sixth strike in nine games‚ but amid the arrival of Kermit Erasmus and the return to fitness of Matthew Rusike‚ the 31-year-old is fighting for his place.

McCarthy believes that Mthembu‚ who he has the nickname “Shaka Zulu”‚ gives him a different sort of option up-front though‚ a player who can bully opposition defenders‚ if he can just bring out his aggressive side.

“Shaka has done it on his own‚ he is a player that puts in the hard work. He lives a healthy and clean life‚ he is the most disciplined player you will find in football‚” McCarthy said.

“I give him the platform‚ I tell him to go enjoy himself and play to his strengths. But I still want him to have the aggression.

“He is ‘Shaka Zulu’ – people must be scared to play against you. When you look at the history‚ when the British were here ... when you heard Shaka Zulu you fear.

“He’s got that look about him that he is a gentle giant. At home you can be a gentle giant‚ but on the pitch he must be an animal.”