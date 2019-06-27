Cape Town City have concluded the capture of another former Ajax Cape Town star with the arrival of forward Tashreeq Morris.

Morris was a free agent after leaving Ajax at the end of last season‚ and will add to the attacking options of coach Benni McCarthy.

He joins the likes of new signing Abbubaker Mobara‚ Travis Graham‚ Taariq Fielies‚ Thato Mokeke and Riyaad Norodien as ex-Ajax players in the squad‚ many of whom came through the development ranks when current City owner John Comitis was involved with the Urban Warriors.

Morris has seen his once promising career stutter of late and will be hoping the move can reignite his ambition of playing abroad.

He burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old in the 2013/14 season and scored the winner against Kaizer Chiefs in just his second appearance.