'Highlands Park will put up a fight' - Dean Furman

SuperSport United skipper Dean Furman admits that it will be difficult to break down the defensively astute Highlands Park, who are yet to concede in this year's MTN8.

United will take on Highlands in the cup final at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm). The Tshwane club will be looking to avoid back-to- back losses in the final of the R8m cup. They lost to Cape Town City in a penalty shootout last season.

It won't be easy, though, against the hard-running Lions of the North, whose defence is yet to be breached in the tournament so far.

"Highlands are in the final and rightfully so. It would be a complete lack of respect if we undermine them. They have a very effective way of playing and a tough defence, which we will have to see how to deal with," Furman said.

"They are dangerous and have some good players in the team. They are a fit team and will put up a fight."