Rise and Shine's dream start

Polokwane City are having one of their best starts with the team now at the summit of the Absa Premiership.

Rise and Shine surged to the top of the standings after an impressive 3-1 win over a 10-man SuperSport United in Polokwane on Saturday.

Goals from Nicolas Motloung, Puleng Tlolane and Salulani Phiri secured the win. United were a man down after Onismor Bhasera got a red card in the first half.

Polokwane coach Zlatko Krmpotic was overjoyed with his team's start.

"We have 13 points and are in a good position. We have a bigger roster of players in comparison to the start of the season," he said. "Now many of our players are back. Walter Musona, Puleng [Tlolane] and [Salulani] Phiri are back and these are important players.

"Every time we play, we play to score one more goal and this is our motto. We want to score as many goals as possible."

Polokwane bounced back after they came agonisingly close to qualifying for their first cup final last week, losing to Highlands Park in penalties in the MTN8 semifinal.