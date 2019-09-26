Highlands Park deputy mentor Allan Freese knows his place

"I respect Owen, he's the head coach. We have a very good working relationship and it benefits the team. There'll never be chaos because we share the same goal of helping the team reach greater heights."

It's Freese's second spell at Highlands. In the 2016/17 campaign, the former Dikwena mentor started the season as the head coach of the Tembisa-based side in their maiden premiership season, but he was fired only five games into the season.

Freese, 63, pins his hopes on the new signings that they can help the team do better than the previous campaign where they finished seventh. They are now eighth on the table on eight points, with two draws, two wins and a defeat.

"With all the new signings that we made, we are hoping that we can improve and finish in a better position," said the assistant mentor.

The Lions of the North face Polokwane City at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday (3pm).