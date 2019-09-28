Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on his Champions League record breakers

“I don’t like us to do showboating and when the opposition does it. I always talk about it and sometimes when I talk about it people say I don’t like to give credit to other people. It’s up to the team and personality of the coach.”

Mosimane added that after they won 5-0 in the first leg away from home‚ he knew that they will score more goals at home.

“I knew we will score more at home from what I saw in Seychelles. What was good about this game is that we spoke to the guys that we needed to practice some of the things that we don’t get right because resistance was not that strong. We achieved some of the things that wanted to and what was important is that every time we scored a goal you could see the boys rushed to the ball immediately after restart because they wanted to play football.

“That showed respect for the badge and our supporters and we applied professionalism. We could have sat and played for possession but we agreed that we needed to score more goals that play for possession.”

Given the margin of the victory‚ Mosimane said they want to create a fortress at Lucas Moripe in the Champions League.

“I don’t know if it the score line will send a message to the other teams but it is always important to score the goals and for other people to understand that when they come here there are a lot of goals in Caf games. We score more goals at home in Caf than we do in the league. Visiting teams must know that this stadium is a fortress and that is very important.”