Ruthless Sundowns storm into Caf Champions League group stages in emphatic style
Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed a place in the Caf Champions League group stages for the fourth consecutive season with a ruthless 11-1 demolition of minnows Cote d’Or at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Friday night.
The Brazilians went into this game leading 5-0 from the first leg in Seychelles two weeks ago and they took the aggregate winning margin to an impressive 16-1 which should be among the highest in the competition.
Sundowns led 6-0 at half time through Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Thapelo Morena and a well-taken first half hat-trick by Sibusiso Vilakazi.
In the second half, Sundowns found the back of the net through Motjeka Madisha and Anele Ngconcga, Zwane, an own goal from Benoit Marie and debutant Mauricio Affonso as they exposed this modest team that clearly does not belong at this level.
With the comfort of the first leg lead, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane gave opportunities to Madisha, Lyle Lakay, Andile Jali, Oupa Manyisa and Sphelele Mkhulise and they did not disappoint.
Uruguayan import Affonso made his debut from the bench late in the second half and scored with his first touch.
Sundowns took the lead after nine minutes when Zwane finished off a cross from Lakay with a deft back heel and the Brazilians could have increased their lead shortly after the opener but Vilakazi squandered a good opportunity.
Sundowns were in control from the beginning and their dominance resulted in Sirino increasing the lead with an easy tap in after 20 minutes as the Cote d’Or defence was caught napping.
Vilakazi made up for his earlier miss with two goals in the 22nd and 24th minutes as the Brazilians took their aggregate lead to nine unanswered goals with more than 50 minutes still to be played.
@Tiyani_Shuga13 in full song with @Masandawana supporters. Downs leading 10-1 and 15 on aggregate. #CAFCL #DownsLive@hothaata Mabunda ke 'Good Music' The Violin pic.twitter.com/gbZHIEzfvF— LAMOLA HEROLD SHAKES (@Lamola_Herold) September 27, 2019
Vilakazi registered his hat-trick after 38 minutes when he placed the ball beyond the reach of Cote d’Or goalkeeper Jean-Paul Lesperance and two minutes from the break Morena drilled the sixth of the evening.
Three minutes into the second half, Sundowns further increased their lead through defender Madisha when he pounced home after he found himself unmarked in the box.
Ngcongca, who replaced injured Mkhulise midway through the first half, joined the party with a goal of his own and Zwane was not finished as he registered his brace with fifteen minutes remaining on the clock.
An own goal by Marie added salt to injury after 77 minutes and the visitors got their consolation goal through Kassah Voavy after 78 minutes which received loud cheers from the Sundowns fans.