Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane takes a closer look at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been hard at work studying Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's methods over the last few weeks.

Mosimane is trying to pick up what Liverpool have been learning and adding to their game after becoming the first club to employ a throw-in coach.

“I’ve been studying that to see what happens‚ what are they doing?” admitted Mosimane‚ whose own defence struggled with long throw-ins from Maritzburg United in their league encounter on Saturday night.

“I studied all the throw-ins of Liverpool -- offensively and defensively‚" he said.

“Do you know what he is doing?

"He is giving them options of where to throw the ball.

“And we have copied some of those things. I will tell you straight.

“Check my throws-in. I come out (with the ball)‚ we move and we get the ball going‚ and then we overload throw-ins of the opponents.

"And we win the throw-ins of the opponents too.”

The Reds were mocked when manager Jurgen Klopp brought in Thomas Gronnemark from Denmark‚ former world-record holder for the longest throw-in‚ on an initial six-month deal and then extended his contract.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson explained shortly after Gronnemark’s arrival that he had already “gained about six metres” on his delivery‚ but more important to Liverpool is his input in creating opportunities with shorter‚ faster throws.

“We brought in Thomas and it changed our throw-in game completely!” Klopp told reporters earlier this year.

“It’s not obvious because when people talk about throw-ins they think it’s a long throw-in and you head it in.

“Now we have 18 different throw-ins in other areas and we want to have the ball after these throw-ins.

“It makes no sense if you have a throw and then after comes a 50-50 situation. So how that improves is massive.”

Mosimane said: “We’ve copied that and it has helped us.

"What Klopp has done is not look just for the javelin throw.

"That doesn’t help him because (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane are not tall anyway.”