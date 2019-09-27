Away win a confidence boost for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns would have learnt something from their CAF Champions League first leg outing against Cote d'Or of the Seychelles even though it was against a weak opponent.

Downs will host the second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7pm) and it's no doubt a dead rubber after the Tshwane side won 5-0 away two weeks ago.

With Cote d'Or seemingly out of the way and the Brazilians set to participate in the group stage again, the performance in Seychelles puts some light on Sundowns' dark away record in the Champions League.

Pitso Mosimane's charges have no problem when playing in their own backyard with 10 wins, four draws and just one defeat to Esperance of Tunisia in their last 15 CAF clashes in Pretoria.

The thumping of Cote d'Or, however, snapped a four-match losing streak away for Sundowns.