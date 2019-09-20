Pitso Mosimane not sure if Jeremy Brockie is barred
Mamelodi Sundowns have little time to dwell on losing out on the MTN8 yet again as they have Maritzburg United to deal with tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm).
Downs were knocked out of the cup by SuperSport United on Wednesday after a 3-1 loss on aggregate. The top-eight title continues to elude the African giants as it is the only trophy missing in the cabinet since Pitso Mosimane took charge of the team.
This cup has generally always evaded the club in the past, as they have only won it once in the PSL era - in 2007.
The club had made it their mission this year to finally win the cup but they fell short once again.
"I don't want to put my ego on this cup because it's not about me, it's about the club. I have won this cup before [with SuperSport United] and yes, I have not won it at Sundowns ... but it's not about me," Mosimane said.
"It's a learning curve, so why should I complain and not give credit to other teams. It's okay, it's part of football and it's not the end of the road."
Downs will face a Maritzburg side that they earlier agreed a loan deal with for striker Jeremy Brockie for the season. However, it has emerged that Brockie is ineligible to play in the match due to the agreement terms between the clubs.
Mosimane conceded that he was not aware that Brockie could not play against Sundowns.
"I don't know if Brockie is going to play. I have read about it, so probably Sundowns can answer that," he said.
"All I know is that all the players who have gone the other side have played against us. I have never been informed about that."
Sundowns acting general manager Yogesh Singh confirmed to Sowetan that Brockie cannot play against his parent club.
