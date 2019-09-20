Pitso Mosimane not sure if Jeremy Brockie is barred

Mamelodi Sundowns have little time to dwell on losing out on the MTN8 yet again as they have Maritzburg United to deal with tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm).

Downs were knocked out of the cup by SuperSport United on Wednesday after a 3-1 loss on aggregate. The top-eight title continues to elude the African giants as it is the only trophy missing in the cabinet since Pitso Mosimane took charge of the team.

This cup has generally always evaded the club in the past, as they have only won it once in the PSL era - in 2007.

The club had made it their mission this year to finally win the cup but they fell short once again.