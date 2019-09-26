Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucky Mohomi has admitted to being frustrated with the lack of playing opportunities at the club but is determined to soldier on and force his way into coach Pitso Mosimane's plans.

The forgotten Mohomi‚ who joined the Brazilians from Free State Stars in 2016‚ featured in just two matches last season and is disheartened after only playing against Cape Town City in the MTN8 and Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup in the previous campaign.

“It is frustrating to sit out and not play‚” he said.

“To break into the Sundowns team is very tough but on my side the setbacks have been injuries.

"Last season I played in one or two official matches but with more hard work‚ maybe things will turn around.

"The guys are working hard at training and during matches‚ so I need to lift my game and show that I deserve to be there and play for this club.