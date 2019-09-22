Pitso Mosimane was thrilled with Mamelodi Sundowns' full haul of points on Saturday night as they snatched a last-minute 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United.

But the Sundowns coach was even more pleased with his side's turn-around in form after the disappointment of the exit from the MTN8 midweek.

“I was happy with the team tonight because we won.

"From the beginning we started right‚ to try and win. We created more chances than Wednesday and responded well‚” said the coach.

The ire at losing to neighbours SuperSport United in the second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday was still burning brightly for Mosimane and so a turn-about in fortunes left him well satisfied after beating struggling Maritzburg‚ albeit narrowly

“I’m not worried about the chances missed because I see the attitude was totally different.

“I thought what helped us to win was the attitude … the will to win.

“Of course you can see that we are not ourselves.

"They are human beings. The players are human beings‚ they were coming from a big setback on Wednesday and it was not easy to build them (back) up.

“But the way they responded was brilliant‚” he added.

Lyle Lakay came on as a late substitute and drilled home a half volley effort one minute into stoppage time for the victory.

Sundowns did dominate the first half and deservedly went ahead through man-of-the-match Gaston Sirino but conceded from a 55th minute corner as Siyanda Xulu equalised.

“It was our time to score at the end‚” quipped Mosimane.

“When we went to Chippa United (at the start of the season) and were 1-0 up and in the 93rd minute they equalised.

“How many times have we dropped points at the end. It shows that when you have a will to win‚ when you are fighting to score‚ something will give way.

“On Wednesday we did in the second half but only in patches. But we dropped again in terms of intensity. But we fought tonight and we showed we are champions.

“Champions win like this at the end‚ when no one thinks that it is coming. That’s what champions do.

“Brilliant! It’s very good when the boys are fighting.”