No evidence of money laundering in CR17 fund raising campaign: FIC

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) did not find any evidence of money laundering in the bank accounts linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign.

This was revealed in their court application to join Ramaphosa’s judicial review of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report in which she made adverse findings against the president.

In her report released early this year, Mkhwebane said that over and above her findings that the president deliberately misled parliament when responding to a question about a R500,000 donation made to the campaign, there was prima facie evidence of money laundering which must be further investigated.

An affidavit filed in the Pretoria High Court today by FIC director Xolisile Khanyile, the FIC has revealed that their analysis of the bank account could not find any traces of money laundering.

Khanyile said that their analyst, Henry Muller met with an official from the public protector’s office in who was taken through FIC’s analysis of the financial records.