Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus has left the door open to representing South Africa in the future.

The 28-year-old Baccus‚ who was born in Durban but raised in Australia by South African parents‚ is eligible to play for Bafana Bafana as he has never featured for the Socceroos.

He joined Chiefs as an unknown in July but has been dishing out impressive performances with two assists and one goal after six Absa Premiership matches and one man-of-the-match performance.

Asked if he would consider playing for Bafana in the future‚ Baccus said he would consider it.

“My heart is set with Australia to be honest but if South Africa comes knocking I will have to consider it‚” he said.

“I will sit down with my agent‚ see if it will be good for me to do that and take it from there.