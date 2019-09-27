Kearyn Baccus starts seeing his future way beyond Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus has no plans to stay with Amakhosi for long.

With two assists and a goal after six matches, starting three and coming off the bench three times, it goes without saying that Baccus is one of the best Chiefs players so far.

As much as he has hit the ground running, Baccus doesn't imagine himself at Chiefs in the next three years. The lad, who was born in Durban but grew up in Australia, aims to use his Amakhosi stint as a stepping stone to greener pastures.

"My dad explained a lot to me before I came [to SA]. He was a bit cautious and telling me that it's a lot different to Australia. But I wanted a change and I think it's going to be good for a season or two and then hopefully I can move onto bigger and better things," Baccus said.

"So far so good, I am happy I am here. happy that I am helping the team a little bit and I want to win something this season and I am grateful. My dad grew up in Durban, played in Durban.