Baccus had his eye set on Doctor Khumalo's No15 Kaizer Chiefs jersey
New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus had his eye set on donning the No15 jersey when he joined the club in July and was disappointed when he found out that the shirt was retired in honour of club legend Theophilus Doctor “16V” Khumalo.
The legendary number 15 jersey was made famous by Chiefs legend Jan “Malombo” Lichaba in the eighties before he handed it to Khumalo.
The incredibly skillful Khumalo wore the shirt with distinction until it was retired by the club when he stopped playing.
Baccus said he has played in the No15 shirt his whole life and wanted to continue the trend when he joined Chiefs.
“I have heard a lot about Doctor Khumalo and he is a true legend of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana‚" Baccus said.
"When they told me that the number had been retired‚ I was a bit disappointed.
"But what can you do?” Baccus said at Naturena on Thursday as they prepared for this weekend’s clash against Baroka FC at FNB Stadium.
The 28-year-old Baccus was born in Durban but his family emigrated to Australia‚ where he grew up and later played in the A-League.
He said it was his mother who found out that he would not be able to don the No15 shirt.
“I specifically wanted the number 15 jersey when I arrived at the club because I have used it my whole life‚" he said.
"My mother is the one who did the research on the number and she told me that Doctor used to wear the number 15 jersey‚ but it has been retired and stuff like that.
"He is an absolute legend and he has done well for South African football and I am happy for the guy.
“I have not been in contact with him yet for a chat but if he wants to bring back the jersey that would be good and I will definitely take it‚" he joked.
"He is a legend in SA football and good on him.”
“I have played in number 15 all my career.
"It is a lucky number for me and that is what I feel comfortable in‚ but so far so good in the No6 as well.
"I will just have to make do with what I have got.”