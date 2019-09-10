How Kaizer Chiefs stack up

Forwards

Billiat can also play as a false number nine, which gives Middendorp options. Manyama and Dumsani Zuma are also available to help get the goals. Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic has proved he's dependable in the first few games.

It looks good for Chiefs, especially in this department.

Verdict: Last season, Chiefs' chances, to some extent, were ruined by the many injuries their players suffered.

With a healthier squad they have a fighting chance to win the championship and to celebrate their 50th anniversary next year in style.

Players who could be key:

Itumeleng Khune

Seven years ago, rival coach Gavin Hunt summed up Khune's importance to Chiefs. Hunt said that Khune was capable of saving Chiefs 20 points a season in terms of the saves he makes. But he's had to bide his time on the bench since Amakhosi have hit form, with coach Ernst Middendorp sticking with Daniel Akpeyi.

Mulomowandau Mathoho

Some months ago, Middendorp said something about the Limpopo-born defender that very few seemed to have paid attention to. Giving an injury update in July, the German said Mathoho would definitely be in the starting lineup once recovered.

"I don't think I need to explain his value if he's at 100% level in terms of defensive work and if you have set-plays up front," said Middendorp at the time. True to his word, Mathoho has two goals in four games already this season.

George Maluleka

Perhaps the biggest criticism of his game is lack of consistency and injuries have also not helped his cause. On his day, the midfielder can get Chiefs going, but he's in and out of the team. If he plays on a regular basis, he would do well for Amakhosi.

Lebogang Manyama

The 2016/17 PSL Footballer of the Season already has a couple of Man of the Match awards this season, which is an indication of his quality. Having shrugged off his injuries, a lot would be expected of him in Chiefs colours and the signs are there that he could play a key role.

Khama Billiat

When he's in the mood, you are guaranteed goals and assists. He's obviously a target of the opposition, which means his teammates would have to shoulder some responsibility to take some of the pressure away from him.