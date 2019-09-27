Don't become a Peter Moyo in an abusive marriage

As a woman, and in the midst of the current climate of gender-based violence and killings of young women, I have watched the theatrics of the corporate wrestle from a vantage point.

I cannot help but get a fright at just how Old Mutual's Peter Moyo and his insistence to preserve his title is remnant of the "bekezela" spirit we grew up seeing in our mothers.

You know, the wives who were lectured by an entire village of old wise women that a wife shall never desert her marriage. The ones who went back again and again to the very marital homes they had been ejected from and locked out of to demand the forever that was vowed at the altar.

I know a few women who pulled a Moyo in their marriages. The makotis, who went back to hold the knife on the sharp side of the blade. The imbokodos who went back to take more blows on the ribs.