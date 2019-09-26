SA teen who captured 'desperate measures' of rhino poaching wins international photo award

Kendrick said that Ngomane’s award-winning photo was made possible by a rhino conservation charity, Rhino Revolution, which had the “foresight and vision to invite Wild Shots Outreach students to attend and document the dehorning of their wild rhino on a private reserve outside Hoedspuit, in Limpopo".

Although an unpleasant experience for the rhino, dehorning is like cutting one’s fingernails and the horn will grow back, said Kendrick.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures, and dehorning is a last-ditch attempt to deter the poaching of rhinos.”

The presentation of CIWEM’s Young Environmental Photographer of the Year award coincided with this week’s World Youth WildLife Summit, hosted by the Southern African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park.

Before the summit, 20 youngsters from rural communities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were selected to take part in a National Geographic Photo Camp in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Park and other Project Rhino reserves, including Somkhanda and Manyoni. They learnt skills from world-class photographers while immersed in the wilderness.

“We came face to face with wild game and took photographs with meaning,” said 17-year-old Monique Keganediste from Nongoma, whose photo of a Somkhanda Game Reserve anti-poaching ranger, Bhotsotso Hebron Gumbi, formed part of a photo essay at the summit.

This story was originally published on GroundUp and produced by Roving Reporters