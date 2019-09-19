Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule 'too good' to stay in PSL

Virginia Sports Academy coach Pitso Mokoena is not surprised by the exploits of the dynamic duo of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule as the mentor foresaw that the boys would blaze a trail while they were still in primary school.

The Free State-born magicians have taken the PSL by storm in the past two seasons after breaking into the first team at SuperSport. Mokoena, 21, and Mbule, 22, were unearthed and developed by the renowned academy in Welkom, Free State.

Their former youth coach says it was evident from an early age that the boys would go far.

"I saw Teboho play football for the first time in a Copa Coca-Cola tournament in 2012 and I was just spellbound," Mokoena said.