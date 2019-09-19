Soccer

Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule 'too good' to stay in PSL

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 19 September 2019 - 12:37
Pitso Mokoena celebrates with his team after winning the provincial Kay Motsepe Schools Cup in 2017.
Virginia Sports Academy coach Pitso Mokoena is not surprised by the exploits of the dynamic duo of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule as the mentor foresaw that the boys would blaze a trail while they were still in primary school.

The Free State-born magicians have taken the PSL by storm in the past two seasons after breaking into the first team at SuperSport. Mokoena, 21, and Mbule, 22, were unearthed and developed by the renowned academy in Welkom, Free State.

Their former youth coach says it was evident from an early age that the boys would go far.

"I saw Teboho play football for the first time in a Copa Coca-Cola tournament in 2012 and I was just spellbound," Mokoena said.

"I had planned to watch a number of games but I found myself watching only their games just to see Teboho. He was like a conductor because everything ran through him. I knew I had to get him to our academy."

The talented youngster was playing for Bodikela Primary School, and joined the academy the following year in 2013.

With Mbule, Mokoena could not contain his excitement when speaking about his talent. "I discovered Sipho in 2013 by accident, actually. I made a stop at Bethlehem to watch some games and that's where I saw him.

"What a talent! Football is in his blood. I could see that he is an exceptional talent."

By the time the boys reached 17 years of age, they were already playing in the ABC Motsepe League for Harmony.

Mokoena has advised his boys not stick around too long in the PSL. "They have the potential to go further and I hope they can play overseas," he said.

