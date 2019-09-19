Eskom has told municipalities to brace for load-shedding, says DA's Mazzone

Eskom has told municipalities there is a strong possibility of load-shedding from the end of September and throughout October, says the DA.

The opposition party’s public enterprises spokesperson, Natasha Mazzone, has written to Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza asking him to confirm that the utility has issued a warning to municipalities.

Her letter on Tuesday asked Mabuza for confirmation within 24 hours. When it failed to arrive, she issued a statement on Thursday saying Eskom seemed “yet again set to fail millions of South Africans and the country’s already weak economy, by not generating enough energy”.

Mazzone added: “This new threat of impending blackouts in municipalities makes it clear that the much talked about recovery plans have amounted to nothing.”