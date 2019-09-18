Dynamo Sipho Mbule's feet on the ground

"I am a person who takes it one step at a time, so my focus now is on the MTN8 semifinals against Sundowns. I am positive that we can win this match and go to the final. Last season we lost in the final [to Cape Town City], so we'd want to make up for that and win the MTN8 this time around."

In the wake of the first leg of the Wafa Wafa semifinals three weeks ago, SuperSport mentor Kaitano Tembo had challenged Mbule to be more effective.

Interestingly, in the following fixture (last week's 3-3 stalemate against City), the SA under-23 ace grabbed his maiden league goal.

"The coach always tells me to be more influential ... goals and assists is what you are judged on when you are playing in an offensive position.

"So I am really happy that I have scored my first league goal. I hope it's the start of great things," said Mbule.