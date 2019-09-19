Teboho Mokoena, Jamie Webber's goals sink Sundowns

SuperSport United have advanced to their third consecutive MTN8 final after outwitting local rivals Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-0 win in the semifinal second leg last night.

On aggregate, they stormed into the R8m cup final with a 3-1 result over two legs.

The team is intent to get their affable coach Kaitano Tembo his first title in his second year as the main man in charge.

The win came courtesy of goals from Teboho Mokoena and Jamie Webber with Thamsanqa Gabuza playing a superb cameo where he had a hand in both goals.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori will now face Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium on October 5 (6pm).

The Lions of the North advanced to the final after beating Polokwane City on penalties at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians were yearning to get into a final for the first time since 2016 but it was not to be.