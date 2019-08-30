Sundowns' buying power unsettles foes

SuperSport United skipper Dean Furman hopes his club will cling on to Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena with the PSL transfer window closing on Monday.

Sundowns have made no secret of their desire to sign Modiba and Mokoena, but there was also reported interest from overseas.

With the deadline day fast approaching, it remains possible that Downs could table a substantial final offer after earlier offers were rejected.

"It's always unsettling to have interest from other clubs for our players. The sooner the window closes for us the better and hopefully nobody leaves us," Furman said.