Welkom Academy produces the best in sports

Some 16 years ago, three passionate sportsmen came together in the mining town of Welkom to form what would be one of the most respected academies in the country.

That meeting between Chris Coetzee, Molefi Ntseki and Jan Oberholzer in 2003 was to outline the vision for the institution that they would later name the Virginia Sports Academy. It would in due course be referred to as Harmony Sports Academy, due to it being sponsored by Harmony Gold Mines.

Over the years, the academy has produced some sport gems. The likes of Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Lerato Manzini, to name a few, all honed their football talents there while in rugby the alumni include Cecil Afrika, Branco du Preez, Seabelo Senatla and Alistair Vermaak.

And even bigger, the academy's ex-football director Ntseki has progressed until he was named Bafana Bafana coach last month.