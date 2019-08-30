Block out the noise, Steve Komphela tells Rulani Mokwena

Steve Komphela has given his protégé, Rulani Mokwena, some words of wisdom as the Orlando Pirates caretaker coach finds himself under fire for the team's poor run of form.

Mokwena remains winless in the four games he has been in charge of the Buccaneers, with the most recent being their dull goalless draw with Komphela's Golden Arrows in midweek.

Before even being installed as the interim coach, there had been a weight of expectation on the former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach to see how he'd fare as a head coach. He has been thrown in the deep end after the sudden resignation of Milutin Sredojevic.