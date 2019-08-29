All big teams go through a downward cycle at some stage in a season‚ and Orlando Pirates are fortunate that theirs has come early in 2019-20 when there is time to grab hold of and rectify it‚ Bucs’ caretaker-coach Rulani Mokwena has said.

Pirates went to a sixth match without a win‚ and fourth under their impossibly young and immensely talented 32-year-old caretaker Mokwena‚ with a 0-0 Absa Premiership draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bucs were defensively strong but lacked intensity and penetration in the attacking third.

“We shouldn’t forget this is the same group of players who went 22 games unbeaten last season‚ and who pushed for the title‚" Mokwena said.

"You don’t become a bad team overnight. But you can go through a cycle. And every team does - Real Madrid last season did‚ and Manchester United still are.

"The good thing about our cycle is it comes nice and early in a season‚ and we’ve got enough time to be able to grab hold of it and not allow it to continue."