“Rulani is just a monster when it comes to consuming information. He’s still very young.

"He has a bright future in him.

“Now if we want to give hope to the rest of the up-and-coming young coaches‚ and then we want to switch off this light we see in Rulani‚ it would be catastrophic.

“But the first thing is for him to move into an immediate realisation and acceptance zone that where he is‚ it’s hot.

“All we can say to him is that as much as he has received the support from Orlando Pirates‚ the supporters‚ administration‚ and all those‚ he must keep pushing.

“It is a wonderful opportunity‚ a unique one. He must enjoy and treasure it.

“Because come tomorrow when he looks back‚ he must not regret the fact that‚ ‘Goodness me‚ I had the opportunity but I never enjoyed it’.

“And he must bring his brains. Football is about brains. He’s got sharp brains.

“He must bring his brains‚ his ideas‚ and work within the institution to try to better the South African game.

“And that would also go for Fadlu [Davids‚ Pirates’ second assistant-coach]. And it goes for any other young coach out there.