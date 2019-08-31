Molefi Ntseki appointed full time Bafana Bafana head coach

The SA Football Association (Safa) have appointed Molefi Ntseki as the Bafana Bafana head coach.

Ntseki had been the assistant to former head coach Stuart Baxter, who resigned on August 2.

Ntseki, who has also been filling the role of national Under-17 coach, was the preferred candidate put forward by the Safa technical commitee at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the associaion at Safa House on Saturday.

The NEC endorsed Ntseki as Bafana coach. Safa acting CEO Russell Paul then called Ntseki, who accpeted the appointment.

This is a developing story ...