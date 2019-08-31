Dladla argued that if a coach or a club knows a profile of a player that a trial is unnecessary.

But Da Gama thinks otherwise. He believes the trial period is to allow the club and the coach a closer look at assessing the players.

“I think it is all about having that professional respect with players‚” Da Gama said.

“If a player has been a big-name player before and come and ask to train with us‚ to see if he can fit into our system of play‚ then we will give him that opportunity for as long as the player has got the right credentials.”

The Highlands coach said he sees nothing wrong with trialling players first before signing them‚ and insists there is no disrespect intended.

The 58-year-old mentor said a player has got to fit into the way his team play before being signed.

“So we try and ensure there is professional courtesy. You have got to try and draw the line somewhere. A player has got to try and come and enhance what we are trying to do here.

“We want clean-living and honest players‚” Da Gama said‚ adding that the trial period is the time to see if a player is committed or not.

“You don’t want a Mario Balotelli in your team‚” Da Gama said.

The coach said some players are grateful for the opportunity to be seen in training before being signed‚ while others less so.

“There are a lot of players who leave by themselves. We never asked them to leave‚” he said.

“Some of them actually do say that‚ ‘Look‚ I think it is not going to work out for us’. Like Mark Mayambela‚ we never told him to leave.

“He left on his own. Maybe he didn’t like what he had seen here‚ maybe he got another better offer somewhere.”