Mosimane on Bafana job: 'It was sad to be fired by a taxi owner and a traditional chief'
Pitso Mosimane does not want to put his fate in the hands of SA Football Association (Safa) officials again‚ the Mamelodi Sundowns coach has said‚ confirming he is unavailable for the vacant Bafana Bafana job.
There is a Safa Council meeting on Saturday‚ and soon after might start approaching their prospective candidates for the national team job vacated by Stuart Baxter on August 2.
A belief exists that‚ if a solid coach‚ but one limited in many ways as Bafana boss like Baxter could steer the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals‚ beating hosts Egypt‚ then Sundowns’ 2016 Caf Champions League winner Mosimane might even be able to reach the final at Cameroon 2021.
Mosimane was asked‚ given such a temptation of potential Afcon success‚ if Safa should approach him would he be available‚ or at least listen to what the association had to say?
“I have done Bafana. I was there for five years. And I have benefited a lot at Safa‚” Mosimane said.
“I have been on the bench against Portugal‚ Germany‚ Spain. Safa took me to Germany for two months to learn.
"And that is the good I got from Safa.
“What was not nice was the way it happened when they sacked me. I don’t believe a coach after two years‚ who loses two games‚ should be fired.
“And it was sad to be fired by a taxi owner [then-Safa technical committee chairman Fanyana Sibanyoni]‚ a priest [then-CEO Robin Petersen] and by a traditional chief [then-vice president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana].
“So‚ do I want to face that again? My hands and my fate and my career would be in those people’s hands.
“It’s not good for football. I work hard‚ I do a lot of work. I put a lot of energy into football. And I have my hands and career in the hands of those people?
“So I don’t know now‚ who the people are who have replaced the ones [who fired Mosimane].
“I even begged them when they fired me – I said‚ ‘Listen‚ don’t fire me‚ I’ve got a lot to offer. I know what I’m doing’.
“I played friendly games against big teams – USA‚ Cote d’Ivoire‚ Senegal‚ Ghana Zambia‚ Mali. I said I need to prepare the team properly.
“I brought in Thulani Serero‚ Kermit Erasmus‚ Andile Jali‚ the younger players from Serame Letsoaka’s Under-23s.
"And because we were drawing and drawing and drawing [I got fired].
“Those people are the ones responsible for hiring and firing. Do they understand? They don’t understand.
“What do they do Monday to Friday to be able to decide on a football matter? They don’t have the ability. It’s unbelievable.
“ … So do I want to be in that situation again? Because that situation is still the same.
“I’m happy at Sundowns. I’ve got my Afcon‚ which is my Champions League. I’ve got my World Cup‚ which is the Club World Cup.
“I’m loved at Sundowns. The board supports me. The players really support me – they have bought into my mentality.
“At Sundowns my fate is on my pitch. My results keep me here.
“So‚ I mean‚ once bitten twice shy. I don’t want to have my fate under those people.”
After serving as assistant to a number of Bafana coaches‚ Mosimane was head coach from 2010 to 2012.