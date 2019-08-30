Scars of Bafana axing haunt Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane has ruled himself out of the Bafana Bafana job, with the Mamelodi Sundowns coach vowing that he won't allow his fate to again lie in the hands of a "taxi owner, a priest and traditional chief".

The South African Football Association (Safa) is on the hunt for a coach to take over the reins at Bafana. The Safa technical committee is set to present a short-list of candidates to possibly become the new coach tomorrow.

Mosimane was Bafana coach from 2010 to 2012 before being unceremoniously axed from the position.

A delegation led by then Safa vice-president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana and ex-chief executive Robin Petersen, who is a known priest, arrived at the Royal Marang Hotel in North West on a Monday evening to sack him. He then drove to his Johannesburg home in the wee hours.

At the time, Safa were also represented by Fanyana Sibanyoni, understood to be involved in the taxi industry.