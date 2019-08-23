Bafana Bafana caretaker-coach Molefi Ntseki has recalled Keagan Dolly and brought in Lebogang Phiri and Thapelo Morena for his squad to play Zambia in a friendly international at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday‚ September 7.

Ntseki named his squad at Safa House in Nasrec on Friday.

Dolly was ruled out of Stuart Baxter’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June and July with an injury.

Baxter’s former assistant Ntseki‚ South Africa’s full-time Under-17 national coach‚ was named interim coach of the senior team after the head coach resigned on August 2.

Phiri had missed out on call-ups under Baxter despite earning good reviews at Guingamp in France’s Ligue 1.

Morena was consistently overlooked despite having proven himself perhaps the best attacking right-back in the Absa Premiership for Mamelodi Sundowns.