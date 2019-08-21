Cape Town City boss John Comitis says his club's big Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday will be played at Cape Town Stadium after the Cape side's home ground’s pitch was finally cleared for football in an inspection on Wednesday.

Comitis – having been stuck for a venue for his club to utilise due to the pitch at Green Point’s 2010 World Cup semifinal venue Cape Town Stadium having been relaid – was suddenly spoilt for choice on Wednesday.

Newlands Rugby Stadium‚ where defending MTN8 champions City lost 2-0 to Polokwane City in Saturday’s quarterfinal‚ had been keen to host the money-spinning fixture against glamour club Chiefs.

However‚ after Cape Town Stadium’s pitch passed the test on Wednesday‚ Comitis confirmed that Saturday’s league game against Amakhosi will certainly go ahead there.

“The Chiefs match will definitely be played at Cape Town Stadium‚” Comitis told TimesLIVE shortly after a pitch inspection by City and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

He said City are delighted to return to their official home ground.