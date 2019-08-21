WATCH | Modest Sundowns star Kekana eager to downplay his wonder goal against City

Hlompho Kekana was both humble and modest as he acknowledged the wonder goal he scored against Cape Town City on Tuesday.

The modest Kekane said the goal was “good” but sought to deflect attention away from himself and preferred to rather focus on the game.

The 34-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns skipper hit a rocket-like shot from some 30 metres out to hand the champions an eighth minute lead in their Premier Soccer League clash at Atteridgeville.

City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh did not even see the shot as it hit one post and pinballed in off the other.