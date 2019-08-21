“What is a crucial outcome is that both the PSL and Multichoice honoured the appointment and that is an indication of their appreciating the gravity of this matter‚” said Mthethwa.

“I am happy that both parties understand that despite the contrasting interests they represent‚ which are valid on individual accounts‚ what can no longer be treated lightly is the heavy toll this impasse has taken on South Africans.

"That both Dr Khoza and Patel and Mawela met with me is testament that they understand that a solution must be found.

"After this interaction‚ we are confident that a resolution to this impasse is imminent as of Thursday.”

Absa Premiership matches have not been televised on SABC since the start of the season after the cash-strapped public broadcaster declined a R280m deal for 144 games a year with SuperSport‚ who hold the rights to screen matches. The SABC claimed the deal was not financially viable.

The SABC said it would make revenue of just R47m a year if they accepted the deal. And in what appears to be a retaliatory move against the PSL‚ the SABC decided to extend the blackout soccer coverage on radio.

"Having heard both the PSL and Multichoice on Tuesday‚ Minister Mthethwa is pleased to announce that in the next 48 hours‚ all affected parties will once again meet and what will culminate from that discussion will be an announcement that will constitute a breakthrough in the current impasse‚” said the statement.