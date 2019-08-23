Mamello Makhabane reaches her 100th Banyana cap

August has become a month of double celebration for Banyana Banyana star Mamello Makhabane.

Not only is Makhabane joining other women to honour the 20,000 brave women who led a march to the Union Buildings against the apartheid government's Pass laws, she has also reached her 100th cap for the senior women's national team.

Nicknamed "Jabu", she's delighted to have reached the milestone during Women's Month.

"It's a cherry on top and representing my country is just a great feeling. I feel blessed and privileged," she said. "It's not been an easy journey," reflected Makhabane in an interview with the Sowetan.

This rings true considering her struggles with injuries along the way. She missed the 2012 London Olympics because of a groin injury, but she's a tough cookie. Ask the boys who grew up playing with her in her birthplace of Kutloanong in the Free State.

"I also played with the girls [Kutloanong Ladies] and I was selected by coach Joseph Mkhonza in 2004. So I went to the High Performance Centre [in Pretoria] and I started playing for the U20 national team that year," she said.