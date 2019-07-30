Pitso on his future: ask Downs, not me
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has referred all the talk about his potential departure to the club's hierarchy.
The Sunday World reported that Mosimane could be on his way out of Chloorkop amid a strained relationship with management.
It's believed that the chaos was sparked by the management's decision to hire a Spanish technical director, who is said to be joining the champions next month. Mosimane is alleged to be unhappy with the move, feeling undermined.
"I am a football coach, I cannot speak about politics; if you ask me who plays, yeah that's my space. You always have to stay away from politics and focus on football," said Mosimane at the launch of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season at Auckland Park yesterday.
"I think you should go to Sundowns and let Sundowns speak as a club. Sundowns will speak up maybe, I don't know."
Mosimane shed little light on the club's reported interest in their former star Khama Billiat, now at Kaizer Chiefs.
"I should be very careful about these things, I must respect Kaizer Chiefs... If we want Khama, what we need to do is to speak to Kaizer Chiefs," he said. "I don't want people to say I am poaching their players. Everybody has a price but I don't want to talk about Khama because he's a Kaizer Chiefs player."
Meanwhile, in what sounded as mind games, the Brazilians tactician claimed his charges were far from ready for their Saturday league opener against cross-town rivals SuperSport United.
"We are not ready, Sundowns are always slow starters. All the players who were at Afcon with Bafana have not trained... I have about nine players who are injured... we are monitoring the likes of Gaston Sirino and Andile Jali, so SuperSport have big chances on Saturday."