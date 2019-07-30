Pitso on his future: ask Downs, not me

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has referred all the talk about his potential departure to the club's hierarchy.

The Sunday World reported that Mosimane could be on his way out of Chloorkop amid a strained relationship with management.

It's believed that the chaos was sparked by the management's decision to hire a Spanish technical director, who is said to be joining the champions next month. Mosimane is alleged to be unhappy with the move, feeling undermined.

"I am a football coach, I cannot speak about politics; if you ask me who plays, yeah that's my space. You always have to stay away from politics and focus on football," said Mosimane at the launch of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season at Auckland Park yesterday.

"I think you should go to Sundowns and let Sundowns speak as a club. Sundowns will speak up maybe, I don't know."