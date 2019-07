Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams playing every match for SuperSport United during the 2018/19 campaign has been recognised by the club, naming him Player of the Season.

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper starred in 37 matches across all competitions.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena got the nod from his peers as the Players' Player of the Season. Mokoena, 22, was also named Matsatsantsa's Young Player of the Season.