Ally Moseamadi cooks gqom with Limpopo flavour

Ally Moseamedi is tired of seeing Limpopo province being sidelined when it comes to music awards.

The 39-year-old musician, whose stage name is Mr On Point, has opted to infuse gqom into his sound to make it more relevant.

Moseamedi believes that the gqom sound, which was created in Durban, has been dominating awards because of its popularity countrywide.

The lyrics of his songs are in Pedi, Tsonga and gqom's signature lingo, Zulu.

"I realised that Limpopo artists were being left out in many awards because of the sound we do," Moseamedi says.

"I have infused gqom so that people can easily relate to the sound and it is working. Radio stations are playing my music and I am getting more gigs."

Moseamedi, who was born and raised in the farm area called D Site, near Letsitele in Limpopo, is set to drop his single, Close to You, on August 7.